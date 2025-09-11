Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG relief to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors in 'defective' car endorsement

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end

Amid property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister REVEALS Karisma Kapoor's kids were 'cut off' from his will: 'We’ve not been allowed to...'

Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody

Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments

Donald Trump's FIRST REACTION out after ally Charlie kirk shot dead at Utah University event, says, 'No one understood...'

Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah College event; suspect still on the loose

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG relief to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors in 'defective' car endorsement

BIG relief to Shah Rukh, Deepika, Rajasthan HC stays FIR filed against actors

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end

THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

Many other companies in the real-money gaming sector have also started dismissing a large share of their workforce following the new rules.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Another company has announced major job cuts. Digital gaming firm Games24X7 has begun large-scale layoffs, letting go of about 70% of its staff, nearly 500 employees. The move comes after the government’s ban on all types of online games involving payment, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by PTI.

The company has not responded to an email request for comment.

Many other companies in the real-money gaming sector have also started dismissing a large share of their workforce following the new rules.

New Law on Online Gaming

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed by Parliament on 21 August, encourages e-sports and skill-based games but bans all forms of real-money online gaming.

The Act also prevents banks and financial institutions from processing payments for such games and prohibits advertising them.

Penalties and Punishments

Advertising real-money games can lead to fines of up to Rs 50 lakh and/or two years in prison. Facilitating money-related transactions carries penalties of up to three years in prison and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Repeat offenders face stricter punishments, including fines of up to Rs 2 crore and imprisonment of three to five years.

Industry Response and Challenges

Several leading online gambling firms have already announced the closure of their money-based gaming services in line with the government’s directive.

However, authorities still face challenges in monitoring foreign-based online gambling and betting platforms.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE live on TV, online?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film earned Rs 1600 crore in 3 days, it is...
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, it is...
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed? How does closeness to China irk Washington?
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE