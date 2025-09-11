Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire 70% of its workers due to...

Many other companies in the real-money gaming sector have also started dismissing a large share of their workforce following the new rules.

Another company has announced major job cuts. Digital gaming firm Games24X7 has begun large-scale layoffs, letting go of about 70% of its staff, nearly 500 employees. The move comes after the government’s ban on all types of online games involving payment, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by PTI.

The company has not responded to an email request for comment.

Many other companies in the real-money gaming sector have also started dismissing a large share of their workforce following the new rules.

New Law on Online Gaming

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed by Parliament on 21 August, encourages e-sports and skill-based games but bans all forms of real-money online gaming.

The Act also prevents banks and financial institutions from processing payments for such games and prohibits advertising them.

Penalties and Punishments

Advertising real-money games can lead to fines of up to Rs 50 lakh and/or two years in prison. Facilitating money-related transactions carries penalties of up to three years in prison and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Repeat offenders face stricter punishments, including fines of up to Rs 2 crore and imprisonment of three to five years.

Industry Response and Challenges

Several leading online gambling firms have already announced the closure of their money-based gaming services in line with the government’s directive.

However, authorities still face challenges in monitoring foreign-based online gambling and betting platforms.