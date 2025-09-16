Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bad news for employees: Not Microsoft, Meta, Infosys, THIS company lays off more than 200 techies with no warning; it is...

These contractors were part of an elite group known as “super raters”, specialists tasked with evaluating and rewriting AI-generated responses to make them sound more natural and accurate.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

Tech giant Google has reportedly laid off more than 200 contractors working on its artificial intelligence projects, including Gemini and AI Overviews. The move has raised concerns over job security, low pay, and possible retaliation against unionisation efforts.

According to a report by ‘WIRED’, the layoffs took place in at least two separate rounds last month and were carried out with little or no prior warning. Several contractors said they were suddenly cut off from their work. “I was just cut off,” said Andrew Lauzon, a contractor who reportedly received an email on August 15 informing him that his contract had ended. Lauzon, who joined Hitachi-owned GlobalLogic in March 2024, had been working on training Google’s Gemini chatbot and other AI tools. “I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project -- whatever that means. How are we supposed to feel secure in this employment when we know we could go at any moment?” he added.

The contractors, many of whom reportedly hold advanced degrees such as master’s and PhDs, were part of a group known as “super raters.” They were responsible for refining AI-generated responses and making them sound more natural and accurate. Workers told ‘WIRED’ that their role was critical in shaping Google’s AI products, including the AI Overviews feature that summarises search results. “We as raters play an incredibly vital role,” said Alex, a generalist rater employed by GlobalLogic. “The engineers are not going to have the time to fine-tune and get the feedback they need for the bot. We’re like the lifeguards on the beach -- we’re there to make sure nothing bad happens,” Alex added.

Why did Google fire employees?

Google has reportedly denied direct responsibility for the job cuts, stressing that the affected individuals were employed by GlobalLogic or its subcontractors. “These individuals are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, not Alphabet,” Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini was quoted as saying. “As the employers, GlobalLogic and their subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees,” Mencini added. The reported layoffs come at a time when Google is investing heavily in AI to keep pace with competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft.

(With inputs from IANS)

