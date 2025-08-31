Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TECHNOLOGY

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list

Apple is launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9. But six devices including iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 may be discontinued. Know which Apple products are being phased out and what it means for buyers.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 17 series soon on September 9, 2025. While the spotlight will be on the new iPhone 17 models including iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. But the launch could also mean goodbye for six popular devices, including older iPhones and Apple watches.

iPhones that may be discontinued

According to industry insiders, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to be discontinued immediately after the new Pro variants are introduced. Apple usually retires the previous Pro models as soon as the next Pro generation is announced.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also likely to exit Apple's official lineup. Retailers may continue to offer them with discounts, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale or Black Friday, but stock will be limited and short-lived.

Which iPhones will stay?

Apple typically continues non-Pro models at a lower price. So the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus may still be available post-launch at revised prices, catering to budget-conscious buyers.

Apple watch series launch in 2025

Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. This could mean the end of Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2. The future of Apple Watch SE remains unclear and it may continue without a new replacement.

What it means for buyers

If you're planning to buy the outgoing models, now is the time. Once the new products launch, older iPhones and Apple Watches will vanish from Apple’s store, with limited stock at retailers. Quick discounts may appear but won’t last long.


ALSO READ: Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
