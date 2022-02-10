Avoid THESE passwords to keep your account from getting hacked - Know more

In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to go completely digital regarding work, payments and people are also hosting events digitally without meeting. But the digital world can also get dark pretty soon even we aren't careful.

Every time we log in for payment via a UPI or Google Pay or Paytm, there's someone on the other end who is waiting to hack your phone, computer and use it for their benefit. If one wants to be careful and doesn't want their information to leak, they need to have different and strong passwords for each app.

Here are some of the weakest passwords used by people who are vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

These are the weakest passwords:

- 123456

- 123456789

- 12345

- qwerty

- password

- 12345678

- 111111

- 123123

- 1234567890

- 1234567

If you have such similar passwords, then it is advised that you immediately change them to avoid any cyber fraud or attack.