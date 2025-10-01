Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do

Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
TECHNOLOGY
Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Side-channel information leakage and Integer overflow in V8. Know what you should do now below.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has raised a red flag for Google Chrome users. It has warned of multiple high-risk security flaws that could allow hackers to steal data or take control of affected devices.
According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, and disclose information on the targeted system. Google Chrome is a popular internet browser that is used by millions of users.
In a security advisory issued on September 30, CERT-in warns that users on Windows, macOS and Linux platforms are all at risk. The vulnerabilities, described as high severity, if exploited, these flaws could compromise personal data, disrupt services, and even give attackers control over the user’s computer. Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Side-channel information leakage and Integer overflow in V8.
Google Chrome versions prior to 140.0.7339.207/.208 for Windows/Mac
Google Chrome versions prior to 140.0.7339.207 for Linux
All end-user organisations and individuals using the affected Google Chrome for Desktop.
Potential for unauthorised access and system compromise.
High risk of system compromise, data theft and service disruptions.
CERT-In warns all end-users, businesses, and organisations to update their browsers immediately to protect against potential attacks. The new update fixes all the known issues and makes sure your browser is secure against current threats.
