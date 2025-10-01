Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do

Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Side-channel information leakage and Integer overflow in V8. Know what you should do now below.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has raised a red flag for Google Chrome users. It has warned of multiple high-risk security flaws that could allow hackers to steal data or take control of affected devices.

According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, and disclose information on the targeted system. Google Chrome is a popular internet browser that is used by millions of users.

These platforms are at risk

In a security advisory issued on September 30, CERT-in warns that users on Windows, macOS and Linux platforms are all at risk. The vulnerabilities, described as high severity, if exploited, these flaws could compromise personal data, disrupt services, and even give attackers control over the user’s computer. Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Side-channel information leakage and Integer overflow in V8.

Severity Rating: HIGH

Software Affected

Google Chrome versions prior to 140.0.7339.207/.208 for Windows/Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 140.0.7339.207 for Linux

Target Audience

All end-user organisations and individuals using the affected Google Chrome for Desktop.

Risk Assessment

Potential for unauthorised access and system compromise.

Impact Assessment

High risk of system compromise, data theft and service disruptions.

What should you do now?

CERT-In warns all end-users, businesses, and organisations to update their browsers immediately to protect against potential attacks. The new update fixes all the known issues and makes sure your browser is secure against current threats.

READ | Who is Charlie Javice? Frank founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding America's largest bank