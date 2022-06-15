Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X laptops launched in India

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X laptops launched

Asus has announced the launch of three new laptops in India - Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X. The new Asus laptops feature 16:10 displays along with stereo speakers.The product pricing for ZenBook S 13 OLED starts from Rs 99,990, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED - Rs 59,990, and VivoBook 16X - Rs 54,990 and will go on sale at (Asus e-shop/ Amazon) and offline (Asus Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital). Zenbook S 13 OLED will also be available on Flipkart.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus ZenBook S 13 comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel and 2.8K resolution. The Zenbook S 13 OLED is 14.9 mm thin and weighs around 1kg. The device is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs. It also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The laptop is offered in two color options - Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue, with a new Asus monogram logo.

The device is backed by a 67 WHrs battery with 65W fast charging. It comes with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. ZenBook S 13 has an Asus Antibacterial guard on the keyboard deck, touchpad, and palm rest. This latest Zenbook comes with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection for drops, vibrations, shocks, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, etc

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED features 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered with up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with a 45W TDP, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It has a 50WHr battery and supports 90W fast charging which can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Other features include Smart AMP, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a physical webcam privacy shutter, etc.

Asus Vivobook 16X specifications

Asus Vivobook 16X comes with a 16-inch 16:10 display. The device is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H gaming-grade CPU with 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD and up to 16GB RAM. The Vivobook 16X has a 50 WHr battery with 90W fast charging. This laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs 1.8kg.