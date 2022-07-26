Asus launches ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and Flow X16 in India with AMD Ryzen 6000 series

Asus launches ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and Flow X16 in India

Today, Asus introduced the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16, as well as the refreshed versions of the Zephyrus G15 and the Flow X13, all of which provide improved performance and features. MUX Switch, AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, and more are all included in the new laptops.

In terms of price, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 begins at Rs 2,49,990, while the Zephyrus G14 costs Rs 1,46,990, while the Zephyrus G15 costs Rs 1,57,990, and so on. All ASUS-approved merchants, including Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, will carry the laptops.

Flow X16

The ASUS ROG Flow X16 is a slim 16-inch gadget with XG Mobile capability that fits inside a 15-inch chassis. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPUs are included. Latest GPU alternatives from NVIDIA's Ampere architecture include new streaming multiprocessors, increased RT/Tensor core performance, and Ray-Traced graphics for a more realistic visual experience. Frost Force is the name given to the machine's three-fan cooling system. It is used in conjunction with a Pulsar Heatsink to direct airflow to the GPU.

The Nebula HDR Display, powered by AUO's AmLED technology and ROG's own in-house lighting algorithm. For hyper-accurate local dimming with 512 local dimming zones, this adaptive control system uses image processing and dynamic dimming/boosting.

Flow X13

The ROG Flow X13 comes with Windows 11 Home and has a 13” 1.3kg chassis. The machine is equipped with the most recent Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The optional XG Mobile eGPU enhances graphics performance on demand with up to an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT. Users may choose between 4K UHD and 120Hz FHD displays. The X13 boasts a 360-degree hinge and a wide range of viewing options. Touch is also supported on the display, which is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

The XG Mobile eGPU employs a unique PCIe Gen 3 X8 lane interface that provides 7.88GB/s of dedicated bandwidth to the GPU, as well as a dedicated USB connection to power the I/O hub. The embedded fingerprint sensor in the side-mounted power button allows you to login 3x quicker and more securely than a password.

Zephyrus Duo 16

The Zephyrus Duo 16's second 14.1" touchscreen panel supports resolutions up to 4K and is outfitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti series GPUs with MUX Switch. With a 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 X4 SSD and 32GB of Dual Channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM, it provides quick startup times. ROG Intelligent Cooling system with 84-blade Arc Flow fans and Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal compound on the CPU for up to 15° lower temperatures than typical thermal paste is used to cool all of the components. It has a 90Whr battery and USB Type-C 100W Power Delivery Fast Charging capability. The secondary ScreenPad Plus display is available in resolutions of 3840 x 1100 (4K) and 1920 x 550. Both panel choices provide 100 per cent sRGB coverage, 400 nits of brightness, and Touch and Stylus input. The ROG Nebula Display panel is Pantone verified and has 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive Sync, and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

An IR camera with Windows Hello functionality allows for rapid login into Windows. The keyboard has a 1.7mm travel distance. Furthermore, a Type-C connector on the right side of the Duo 16 will be USB4 enabled, thanks to a software upgrade coming later this year.

Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 is equipped with AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics cards and the newest Ryzen 9 6900HS processor with Radeon graphics. The Zephyrus G14 now has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows for more material on users' displays. Its slim 4.7mm side bezels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio provide immersive gameplay and visual experience to consumers.

Because of the enhanced thermal architecture, the new G14 has more thermal headroom and can provide up to 105W of total graphics power (with AMD SmartShift Max technology). Similarly, the extra MUX option improves gaming performance by 5% to 10% on average, and up to 40% in specific eSports games. The panel has also been updated significantly and now meets all of the standards for the ROG Nebula Display designation.

The panel, which now has a 16:10 aspect ratio, is not only brighter with up to 500nits, but also has reaction times as low as 3ms. It has Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Pantone Validation for colour fidelity.

Zephyrus G15

The Zephyrus G15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS laptop CPU. It is connected with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which has 8 cores and 16 threads. Furthermore, the new model may be configured with up to 16 GB of DDR5 RAM- 4800 MHz (expandable to 48GB). The Zephyrus G15 is available with a 240Hz or 165Hz QHD screen with Adaptive-Sync technology and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The lid's asymmetrical dot matrix pattern is created using a precise CNC milling method that produces 8279 spaced holes over a small surface area.