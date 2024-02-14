Twitter
Asus launches its 1st-ever ROG laptop with OLED panel in India, price at Rs...

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan

ChatGPT to soon get ‘memory’, will be able to remember information about…

BJP releases second list of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Valentine's Day 2024: Most important Bollywood romantic films from each decade

8 surprising benefits of raisins

Which country has the largest treasure of diamonds?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..

Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

Asus launches its 1st-ever ROG laptop with OLED panel in India, price at Rs...

The ROG G22 features up to an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which makes it handle the latest and greatest games.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

Asus India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), on Wednesday launched its first-ever gaming laptop — Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with OLED panel in India.

The ROG Zephyrus will be available for purchase at the starting price of Rs 189,990 via online and offline channels.

The company also introduced the refreshed Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and the ROG G22 gaming desktop to deliver gaming and content creation experiences. The Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 comes available at the starting price of Rs 289,990, while the G22 gaming desktop comes for Rs 229,990.

“The newly launched Zephyrus G16 and Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 will empower pro gamers with a decisive edge and offer casual players an entirely new realm of gameplay experiences,” Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The Zephyrus G16 features the cutting-edge AI-Ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series, whereas the refreshed Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 boasts the latest 14th gen Intel Core processor.

The ROG G22 features up to an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which makes it handle the latest and greatest games.

(The article has been sourced from IANS)

