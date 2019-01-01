Aster DM Healthcare launches 'Aster Emergency' app for real time interface

Envisioning a leap in emergency care, Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday launched its most novel and unique concept, the ?Aster Emergency? app, which will offer real-time interface between the patient in emergency and a GPS-enabled Aster ?Responder?.

Launched by Padma Shree Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster MD Healthcare in New Delhi, the app is aimed to envision a leap in emergency care by combining health and technology.

The app brings help to reach even before the Ambulance arrives providing ?Basic Life Support? (BLS). The first hour after an incident is called the Golden Hour which is the most critical time when intervention will give best results.

A user-friendly application, Aster Emergency App navigates to get access to Basic Life Support help, in case of a medical emergency.

It acts as a link between the patient, the responder, the ambulance and ultimately the hospital. At the press of an icon, the trained certified responder, who can deal with emergencies at the ground level can be accessed by support of the backend control center.

The app is also equipped with information on handling some medical emergencies, emergency numbers and other useful tips. Features of the App include - User Registration, Incident Reporting and Request an Ambulance,

It includes a view and track for real-time status of the incidents by all stake holders. Seamless Google maps integration to reach task location. The Aster Emergency App is rolled out in a phased manner starting from today at Calicut in Kerala post the Nation-wide launch at New Delhi.

Prior to the App?s launch on May 25, 2017, a delegation led by Dr Moopen and accompanied by Ministers and MPs, briefed the Honourable President of India, Pranab Mukherjee regarding the App. The President appreciated the initiative and gave his blessings.

?This is a new approach using technology to handle healthcare. Every single day there are innumerable emergency calls/situations that arise in India. It might take an ambulance more than half an hour to reach the patient which is a critical period. With this App, it is possible to provide Basic Life Support guidance during the Golden Hour immediately,? said Dr. Azad Moopen.

?This is a neutral, not for profit initiative to save lives and we are ready to share the technology and support anyone interested to take this up,? he added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)