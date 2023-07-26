Headlines

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

With the Translations feature, Threads posts in the feed are translated automatically based on the language they’re written in and the language settings of the person viewing it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

As Twitter users are adapting to the new logo and design, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates for Threads. Now Threads users will view posts from other profiles with two options. ‘For you’ is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts. On the other hand, ‘Following’ will only show posts from people users follow in chronological order.

With the Translations feature, Threads posts in the feed are translated automatically based on the language they’re written in and the language settings of the person viewing it. If users see a thread in a different language, and their language is available as a translation, they can tap the translation button at the bottom right of the post or reply to see it.

“Additional features in this update include: New categories to sort your Activity feed so you can filter by Follows, Quotes and Reposts, a Follow button on your followers list to easily follow other accounts back, the ability to see posts you’ve liked in your settings and the option for private accounts to batch ‘approve all’ follow requests,” the company said.

In response to a user asking about the web version of Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said: “The team is working on it already.” Replying to another query about improvements to the search function, Mosseri said: “The team is working on it, but it’ll probably be further out than a few weeks unfortunately…” (with inputs from IANS)

