As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Google’s Nano Banana AI transforms selfies into fun and creative profile pictures. From vintage book covers to 90s video game characters, five prompts you can use for fun.

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, popularly called Nano Banana, is taking social media by storm. This AI tool allows users to transform their images with simple text prompts, offering exciting and creative effects. In just a short time, Nano Banana has become a favourite for anyone wanting to enhance their selfies or profile pictures without complicated software.

Why Nano Banana stands out

Nano Banana is part of the Google Gemini app. This tool excels at achieving professional-looking transformations just by typing natural-language prompts; no advanced technical skills are needed. The app is accessible via both the Gemini website and mobile app.

To get started, simply open the Gemini app, select the Nano Banana icon, upload your image, and type in a prompt to transform it. Google has even shared five ready-to-use prompts to help users enhance their profile pictures creatively.

1. Paperback best-seller cover

Transform your selfie into the lead character of a worn paperback thriller. This prompt gives your profile picture a literary, vintage feel.

Google’s prompt:

'Turn me into the cover character on a worn, paperback best seller.'

2. 90s Video Game Character

Step back into the 1990s with a pixelated video game avatar. Keep your outfit intact while giving your selfie a retro arcade twist.

Google’s prompt:

'Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?'

Alternative prompt:

'Transform this photo into a 90s-style racing video game character, pixel art style, driving a red race car, same outfit, cartoonish background with palm trees, retro HUD.'

3. Ceramic Mug Likeness

Add a playful twist to your selfie by turning your face into a fully functional ceramic mug.

Prompt:

'Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.'

4. Graffiti Mural

Turn your portrait into street art! This prompt expands your image into a colourful, large-scale graffiti mural.

Prompt:

'Turn me into a huge, graffiti mural on the side of a building.'

5. Amigurumi Doll

Transform your selfie into a soft, handcrafted amigurumi doll. This option creates a cute, miniature version of yourself with yarn textures and button eyes.

Google’s prompt:

'Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.'

Alternative prompt:

'Create a minimalist amigurumi version of me, sitting on a shelf, soft colours.'

