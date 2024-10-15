Google partners with Kairos Power to use small nuclear reactors for powering AI operations aiming for sustainable energy solutions by 2030.

Google has partnered with Kairos Power to explore using small nuclear reactors to power its artificial intelligence (AI) operations, marking a major development in how the tech industry is addressing the increasing energy demands of AI. This agreement represents a shift towards sustainable energy solutions as AI technologies continue to grow rapidly.

The partnership aims to have Kairos Power’s first small modular reactor (SMR) operational by 2030, with plans to bring additional reactors online through 2035. Together, these reactors are expected to produce up to 500 megawatts of power, offering a stable and carbon-free energy source for Google’s data centers. This move is part of Google's broader efforts to support its clean energy goals and maintain the growth of its AI operations.

As part of our commitment to clean energy, we’re signing the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors to be developed by @KairosPower. Learn more → https://t.co/K9nv7J9L4Q pic.twitter.com/GNuLs1dNA5 — Google (@Google) October 14, 2024

Google highlighted thebenefits of advanced nuclear technology in a statement, noting that the new generation of reactors provides a way to speed up nuclear energy deployment due to their simplified design and improved safety features. A senior director of energy and climate at Google further emphasized the importance of nuclear power in enabling clean growth, stating, "The grid needs these kinds of clean, reliable sources of energy that can support the build-out of these technologies."

This collaboration is part of a broader trend in the tech industry. Other major companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, are also exploring nuclear energy solutions. Microsoft recently announced plans to use power from the Three Mile Island nuclear facility, while Amazon has invested in a nuclear-powered data center campus. These initiatives reflect a growing interest among tech giants in finding reliable and sustainable energy sources to keep up with the rising energy consumption associated with AI.

Kairos Power’s SMR technology uses a molten-salt cooling system, which is expected to enhance safety and efficiency compared to traditional reactors. However, despite the potential benefits, the technology is still in its early stages and must gain regulatory approval before it can be widely adopted.

While nuclear energy offers a steady power supply that is less variable than solar or wind, it remains a topic of debate due to concerns over waste management, accident risks, and high costs. Nonetheless, with AI's energy requirements continuing to rise, nuclear power is emerging as a promising solution for meeting the energy needs of the future.

