Artemis I Moon mission: NASA replaces seals on SLS rocket, check expected launch date

NASA announced that Artemis 1 team rebuilt the fuel leak seal from the previous mission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Photo: NASA

Teams working on NASA's Artemis 1 have achieved a major breakthrough in fixing the fuel leak issue with the Space Launch System (SLS), paving the way for a third attempt at launching the rocket. After a liquid hydrogen leak was discovered during the second launch attempt on September 3, the crews have reportedly changed the seals of the SLS rocket's core stage.

Also, READ: NASA's James Webb Telescope captures stunning image of Tarantula Nebula

Furthermore, the 8-inch and 4-inch supply line that was utilised to put fuel into the SLS rocket last week were taken out and replaced. Multiple umbilical's, like these supply lines, are included within the seal. NASA says that the umbilical's serve to provide the rocket and Orion spacecraft with power, communications, cooling, and fuel while they are at the launch site. The rocket is now stationed at Kennedy Space Center's launch pad, and fresh launch windows are being evaluated by the agency.

NASA said their next launch window for Artemis 1 would be September 23, with September 27 as a backup option, during a teleconference on September 8. Starting at 4:17 p.m. IST (6:47 a.m. EDT) on September 23, NASA would have a 120-minute launch window, while on September 27 they would have a 70-minute launch window beginning at 9:07 p.m. IST (11:37 am EDT).

As per NASA's request, the mission may proceed on the specified dates. In addition, NASA has been given permission to retest the flight termination system (FTS) batteries for the SLS rocket by the Eastern Range, which is responsible for the launch pads at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral. If the government agency is unable to get a waiver, the launch will be postponed until October and the rocket will have to be wheeled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

