Arghya Sarkar Founder of Recruitment Mantra shares branding tips for startups

Setting up a business is an arduous task and but building brand presence is even more difficult in the current marketplace. With evolving consumer perceptions and expectations, brands need to do more than just launch a product and its alternatives. If the consumers do not relate to the brand, it is most likely that they would not purchase anything from them. Recruitment Mantra founder Mr. Arghya Sarkar understands the need for brand management and has launched a brand management institute that will groom future brand consultants who will help startups and established businesses build a deeper connection with their prospective consumers.

The idea of the Recruitment Mantra brand management Academy stems from the fact that very few businesses are focused on brand management, even after two decades of the 21st century are over. Mr. Arghya Sarkar identified this missing piece of puzzle a long time back and worked towards building a bankable brand management course that prepares professionals to become adept at brand management along with micromanaging every aspect that can improve the overall outreach of the brand.

Recruitment Mantra founder Mr. Arghya Sarkar describes the need for a brand consultant for startups brand management and says, " There is an intense competition in whatever industry you jump into. Without a brand strategist or a consultant, a business will never be able to become a recognizable face in the industry and in the mind of the consumers. It is one of those crucial yet often overlooked aspects of digital marketing that result in colossal loss of consumer base and revenue. Along with this, the prospective consumers do not find your business to be worth looking into. It is the job of the brand consultant to help a startup build traction in the market. They are responsible for devising unique brand management strategies that will propel brand recognition craft a unique identity in the market."

He adds, "Brand management is not just tooting your horn but is also focused on the existing grievances of the consumers and rectifying those problems with future products. Brand strategists help you stay relevant in the industry for a longer period and work towards increasing visibility via digital channels. Take the example of Apple that devised a completely different brand strategy that is not even possible to replicate by any other competitor."

