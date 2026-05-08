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Are your Instagram DMs safe? Why has end-to-end encryption suddenly turn off globally?

Instagram has removed end-to-end encryption from DMs globally, allowing the platform to access message content. The move by Meta has sparked debate over privacy and online safety.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 08, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Are your Instagram DMs safe? Why has end-to-end encryption suddenly turn off globally?
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Instagram removed its end-to-end encryption system from direct messages, which created new methods for handling private user conversations on its platform while generating new discussions about online security and user safety and privacy protection. 

Instagram ends end-to-end encryption in DMs:

Instagram has officially turned off end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for direct messages worldwide. This change means users will lose their ability to have private chats, which only the sender and recipient can read. The platform will now protect messages through standard encryption, which enables them to access message content whenever needed.

What the change means for users:

The latest version of Instagram enables the platform to potentially access direct message content, which consists of text messages, photos, videos and voice notes. The implementation of end-to-end encryption allowed only chat participants to access message content, which provided enhanced privacy protection.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, had earlier planned to expand E2EE across its messaging services but has now reversed that direction for Instagram. The change became public through updated terms and conditions, which established that encrypted messaging would end after May 8 2026.

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Reason behind the decision:

Meta Platforms Inc. reported that users did not widely adopt the feature because they needed to choose to use it through a manual opt-in process. The company reported that restricted usage of the system prevented them from implementing a complete platform deployment. The critics maintain that users do not select privacy tools because they need to opt in for usage rather than showing actual value to them.

Mixed reactions from experts:

The decision has divided opinion. Child protection groups have welcomed the move, arguing that encryption creates difficulties for online detection of dangerous and unlawful activities. Privacy advocates claim that the rollback diminishes user protection while establishing a dangerous standard that other platforms will follow. The experts believe that the action demonstrates a wider trend which shows how social media platforms are managing their users' privacy rights against their data usage and artificial intelligence development needs.

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