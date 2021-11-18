Are you making these mistakes while keeping passwords, here's why we ask

The report suggests that simple numeric passwords such as 123456, 123456789, 111111 and 12345 were widely adopted by users from around the globe.

Keeping passwords is one of the most boring things we are compelled to do in today's time - be it for mail ids, social media accounts, online banking, office mails, income tax account login and so on and so forth. From time to time many of these even require a password change.

With so many passwords to remember we often fall short of creativity and keep similar passwords or passwords that can easily be memorized. But then we all commit the same mistakes that too in the era of cybercrimes. At least when it comes to choosing passwords we all are on the same page as most Indians have a penchant for picking simple passwords.

According to new research by proprietary password manager NordPass, the most commonly used passwords in India are predictable numerical and keyboard sequences that can easily be cracked. The report suggests that simple numeric passwords such as 123456, 123456789, 111111 and 12345 were widely adopted by users from around the globe.

While you might be smiling because you may be one of them and usually keep such passwords, the worrying part is that it would reportedly take less than one second to crack them. NordPass report says passwords such as qwerty, password, dragon and money were also used commonly.

The report goes on to state that even passwords such as asdfghjkl, asdfgh and 147258369 could be cracked in under one second. While this is the global trend, in India things are not too different. In India, the most commonly used passwords are - password, 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, iloveyou and xxx among others.

The report states that all of these passwords can be cracked in under one minute with the exception of india123 which would take 17 minutes to be cracked.