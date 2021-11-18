Are you making these mistakes while keeping passwords, here's why we ask

Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

The Vaccine War Twitter review: Netizens call Vivek Agnihotri's film 'masterpiece, fitting tribute to Covid warriors'

Setback for South Africa as skipper Temba Bavuma returns home ahead of CWC 2023 warm-up games

What is seasonal affective disorder? Know who's at risk, how to cope

Curious case of ‘Uncle’ Javed: How Thane man ran fake currency racket, planned lethal acts of terrorism

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

Asian Games: Nepal Batters Break Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma's Records, Smash Highest Total And More

The Vaccine War Twitter review: Netizens call Vivek Agnihotri's film 'masterpiece, fitting tribute to Covid warriors'

10 Animals that eat their own flesh

Luxurious hotels owned by Mukesh Ambani

ODI rankings of World Cup winners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Asian Games: Nepal Batters Break Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma's Records, Smash Highest Total And More

Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor suits his role as a bearded gangster with 'Daddy Issues'

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

The Vaccine War Twitter review: Netizens call Vivek Agnihotri's film 'masterpiece, fitting tribute to Covid warriors'

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

HomeTechnology

Technology

Are you making these mistakes while keeping passwords, here's why we ask

The report suggests that simple numeric passwords such as 123456, 123456789, 111111 and 12345 were widely adopted by users from around the globe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 02:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Keeping passwords is one of the most boring things we are compelled to do in today's time - be it for mail ids, social media accounts, online banking, office mails, income tax account login and so on and so forth. From time to time many of these even require a password change.

With so many passwords to remember we often fall short of creativity and keep similar passwords or passwords that can easily be memorized. But then we all commit the same mistakes that too in the era of cybercrimes. At least when it comes to choosing passwords we all are on the same page as most Indians have a penchant for picking simple passwords.

According to new research by proprietary password manager NordPass, the most commonly used passwords in India are predictable numerical and keyboard sequences that can easily be cracked. The report suggests that simple numeric passwords such as 123456, 123456789, 111111 and 12345 were widely adopted by users from around the globe.

While you might be smiling because you may be one of them and usually keep such passwords, the worrying part is that it would reportedly take less than one second to crack them. NordPass report says passwords such as qwerty, password, dragon and money were also used commonly.

The report goes on to state that even passwords such as asdfghjkl, asdfgh and 147258369 could be cracked in under one second. While this is the global trend, in India things are not too different. In India, the most commonly used passwords are - password, 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, iloveyou and xxx among others. 

The report states that all of these passwords can be cracked in under one minute with the exception of india123 which would take 17 minutes to be cracked.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is not among world’s richest persons? Know here

Amit Shah, JP Nadda reach Jaipur to discuss upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election

Billion-dollar jewels: Check out Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s jewellery collection

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises Salman Khan in the teaser: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

PM on two-day visit to Gujarat from today, to participate in program marking 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE