In the fast-paced world of architecture, time is always at a premium. Yet, one task that consistently slowed down the creative process was rendering – translating a sketch into a visual that clients could truly connect with.

Enter Architect AI by 2Moons, a revolutionary tool that changes the game by converting sketches into photorealistic renders in mere seconds.

A Seamless Solution to Real Challenges

For architect Vishal Pahwa, staying ahead of project deadlines was always a juggling act. “Rendering was my bottleneck,” Vishal shares. “Even with powerful software, the process was resource-heavy, and I’d lose valuable hours waiting. Sometimes, my computer would crash mid-render, adding even more frustration. Architect AI completely transformed this.”

Using the tool’s Sketch to Render feature, Vishal has been able to generate high-quality visuals without investing in expensive hardware or high-end GPUs. “What used to take me half a day now takes a few clicks. My clients are impressed when I can instantly bring their ideas to life during meetings. It’s a game-changer,” he says.

Enhancing Client Interactions

Architect AI doesn’t just save time—it enhances how architects engage with their clients. Arun Mehta, a residential architect, recalls how it has impacted his design presentations.

“Client meetings used to involve a lot of back and forth,” Arun explains. “I’d show a rough sketch, but the client couldn’t fully visualize the end result. With Architect AI, I can turn that sketch into a polished render while we’re still discussing ideas. The instant visuals help clients make decisions faster, which keeps projects moving smoothly.”

This ability to maintain momentum has proven invaluable for Arun. “It’s not just about speed; it’s about keeping the excitement alive. Clients feel more involved in the process, and that builds trust.”

A Versatile Tool for Every Architect

Architect AI isn’t limited to new designs—it works with existing spaces too. Ananya Shah, an interior designer, has used the tool to showcase multiple renovation options for her clients.

“I can take a quick photo of a room and create several design variations on the spot,” Ananya says. “The flexibility it offers is incredible. My clients love being able to see exactly how their space could look with different materials or layouts without waiting days for renders.”

More Than Just Rendering

While the Sketch to Render feature is a standout, Architect AI is continually evolving. Future updates aim to simplify even more aspects of the architectural workflow, from automated floor plan generation to experimenting with material combinations in real-time.

“It’s more than just a rendering tool—it’s a productivity booster,” Vishal adds. “I can focus on what really matters: designing.”

Explore Architect AI and more at 2MoonsAI.com

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)