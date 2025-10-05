Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know
Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals; why is it celebrated?
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa gives BIG update; calls on key suspects to return to India
Why was Air India Amritsar-Birmingham flight grounded in UK? Airline issues BIG statement, 'Crew detected...'
Bhumi Pednekar says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting: 'I didn’t see women like me on screen, that rejection..'
European airports in Danger? After Germany, Denmark, Lithunia's International Airport shut after 'mysterious' objects spotted over it
Rishab Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on Kantara 3, drops major update on third instalment: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'
Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
TECHNOLOGY
Zoho launches Arattai, a secure, ad-free Indian alternative to WhatsApp with features like Meetings, Pocket, and Mentions, supporting up to 1,000-member group chats on Android and iOS.
Indian tech giant Zoho has launched Arattai, a free messaging and calling platform designed to offer a secure, lightweight, and accessible alternative to WhatsApp. Built with performance in mind, Arattai works seamlessly even on low-end smartphones and slow internet connections, making it ideal for a wide range of users across the country.
The word 'Arattai' comes from Tamil, meaning 'friendly chat' or 'conversation,' perfectly capturing the app’s spirit of easy and natural communication. With text and voice messaging, document and image sharing, audio-video calls, group chats (supporting up to 1,000 members), and dedicated channels, Arattai aims to give Indian users a complete messaging experience, all while maintaining strict privacy and data security standards.
Zoho has assured that no user data will be shared with third parties, setting Arattai apart from many global competitors.
For android users:
Head to the Google Play Store, search for Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation), and install it directly. Alternatively, you can visit the official Arattai website for a secure download link. Users are advised not to install APKs from external or unofficial sources.
For iPhone users:
Go to the App Store, find Arattai Messenger, confirm Zoho as the developer, and tap ‘Get’. The app is also available for download through Arattai’s official site.
Setup process:
Once the app is installed, choose your country code, enter your mobile number, and verify it via OTP. Then, grant necessary permissions (contacts, microphone, camera, notifications) and create your profile name and photo to get started.
1. Meetings
Arattai’s Meetings feature lets users host or join video calls similar to Zoom or Google Meet, an upgrade from WhatsApp’s limited video functionality. Accessible via the bottom toolbar, it allows users to start instant meetings, schedule upcoming ones, or revisit previous sessions.
2. Pocket
The Pocket tool acts as your private digital notebook. Users can save notes, reminders, photos, or videos in a secure personal space, separate from chat windows. Like WhatsApp’s 'message yourself' feature, it’s fully encrypted and helps organise personal content safely.
3. No AI add-ons
Arattai keeps things simple, there’s no artificial intelligence integration. Unlike Meta’s recent AI-powered tools in WhatsApp and Instagram, Arattai focuses purely on human communication, without intrusive AI suggestions or chatbots.
4. Ad-free experience
Users can enjoy an advertisement-free interface. Zoho has confirmed that Arattai will not monetise user data, and all information is stored in Indian data centres. While voice and video calls are protected by end-to-end encryption, plain text messages currently lack full encryption, a difference from WhatsApp’s model.
5. Mentions
The Mentions feature conveniently groups all messages where a user is tagged, similar to Slack’s mentions tab. This helps users stay on top of relevant discussions and notifications, reducing the chances of missing important messages in active group chats.
With its clean interface, no ads, and a privacy-first policy, Arattai positions itself as a trustworthy Indian alternative to global messaging apps. Whether for everyday chatting, professional video meetings, or saving personal notes, Arattai offers a complete and clutter-free experience tailored for Indian users.