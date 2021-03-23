Apps crashing on your Android smartphone? Google is working on a fix

Are you experiencing issues with the apps on your Android smartphone? You're not alone. Several users across the globe are having issues with the apps and Google has said that it is working on a fix.

The tech giant has acknowledged the issues with Gmail on Android on the Google Workspace pave. Till the issues are resolved, Google has advised users to use the desktop version of the service.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," Google said.

"Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app," the company advised.

Samsung also acknowledged the issue and suggested a solution.

"Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone," Samsung tweeted from its US support Twitter account.

The issue is apparently owing to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.

Affected users reported that the Gmail app on Android crashed.

"Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates," Samsung posted.