Apple WWDC 2022: Here are all the official announcements, other highlights

Apple event 2022 was conducted on June 6

Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC) was conducted on June 6, 2022. The event was initiated by Tim Cook. The tech giant hosted an online-only event on apple’s official website.

The event was attended by selective media and YouTubers physically at the Cupertino-based firm. Apple’s WWDC keynote starts at 10 am PST, which is 10.30 pm IST.

Apple MacBook Air 2022

The new Apple MacBook Air is here, and it comes with MagSafe charging and the display has a notch. This one has a 13.6-inch display, with a liquid retina display. The display supports 1 billion colours, which means this is a 10-bit display.

The tech giant is also adding a 1080p camera to the MacBook Air. The speakers and mics are integrated between the display and keyboard. It has a four-speaker sound system. Apple MacBook Air does come with Spatial audio. Touch ID is still there on the MacBook Air.

Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air with M2

Apple has announced that a new MacBook Air with an M2 processor is coming.

Apple WWDC 2022: Time for new Macs and M2 processor

The M2 processor is now official. M2 processor is the next-gen of Apple's silicon with a 5nm design and 25 billion transistors.

This is a 10-core GPU and remains an 8-core CPU. M2 can handle 24GB of unified memory, which reveals Apple with faster performance and efficiency cores.

Apple says M2 is more power-efficient compared to PC chips and the older M1. The M2 also comes with a dedicated Neural engine, and it will support 8K video as well.

Apple watchOS 9: Track your medications

The new watchOS 9 will facilitate you in logging medications. This can be also managed in the Health app on your iPhone as well.

Apple is improving A-Fib tracking. A-Fib history will track how long you are in this using the Apple Watch. Apple says it is still awaiting FDA clearance for this history feature.

