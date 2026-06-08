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Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

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Apple WWDC 2026: How to watch in India and what to expect from iOS 27, macOS 27 and more

Apple WWDC 2026 begins June 8 at 10:30 PM IST, where Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, macOS 27, Siri 2.0 and major AI-focused updates across its ecosystem.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Apple WWDC 2026: How to watch in India and what to expect from iOS 27, macOS 27 and more
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Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 will begin on June 8 at Apple Park in Cupertino, with the opening keynote expected to showcase major updates across Apple’s software ecosystem, including iOS 27, macOS 27, and new AI-powered features. The keynote will be streamed live in India at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch WWDC 2026 in India:

The WWDC 2026 keynote can be seen live on Apple’s official site, on Apple’s YouTube channel, and also inside the Apple TV app, so you don’t really have to look too hard. It should roll out globally, meaning people from India and other regions can keep up with every new announcement as it happens, right in real time.

What to expect from WWDC 2026:

WWDC 2026 it is kinda expected to lean pretty hard into Apple’s expanding artificial intelligence approach, but also with big movement across the whole software world. There’s a good chance Apple brings out iOS 27, which is the next iPhone operating system, and at the same time macOS 27 for its Mac computers. Then you’d also likely see iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27 and visionOS 27, all moving in the same direction, with changes that reach pretty much every Apple device you can think of.

These fresh operating systems are supposed to make things run smoother, tighten up performance, boost personalisation, and increase that seamless device-to-device fit that Apple is always talking about. On top of that, AI-powered tricks are likely to be a big deal across platforms too, kind of like the main theme, since Apple keeps pushing for more 'smart' software experiences that feel more adaptive and personal.

Also read: Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Siri 2.0 and AI upgrades:

One of the most anticipated announcements is 'Siri 2.0,' which is a big step up for Apple’s virtual assistant. In this newer version, people are expecting more advanced AI powers, so Siri can become more responsive, a bit more context-aware and honestly more handy with everyday tasks. It also seems to match Apple’s wider push toward generative AI and smarter assistant features, which is kinda the whole direction right now.

 

 

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