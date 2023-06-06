Apple WWDC 2023: From Vision Pro VS headset to new MacBook Air, list of new products announced; check price

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 was held last night and was streamed on the official website of Apple, as well as its YouTube channel. The tech giant ended up making several significant announcements during the WWDC event, including the launch of an all-new MacBook Air.

The biggest announcement at the Apple Event 2023 was the launch of the first-of-its-kind mixed reality headset called Vision Pro VR headset, a product that supports both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Some of the major announcements that Apple made during the WWDC 2023 event were the launches of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro powered by the M2 chipset. Apart from this, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 were also announced at the event.

Apple WWDC 2023: New product announcement, their prices

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple WWDC 2023 event saw the launch of the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which is set to have a 2-inch larger display than the current variant. The new MacBook Air comes with two USB C ports and an earphone jack and is priced at USD 1299, which comes out to Rs 1.07 lakh.

Apple Vision Pro VR headset

The Vision Pro VR headset has a mixed-reality setup, which means it is compatible with both AR and VR. Powered by the Apple M2 processor, the VR headset has two displays, containing more pixels than a 4K display. It is priced at USD 3499, which is Rs 2.88 lakh in Indian currency.

New features in Apple AirPods Pro 2

The software updates in the Apple AirPods Pro 2 variant are set to bring new features in the earbuds, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. Adaptive Mode is a new feature that blends transparency mode to active noise cancellation, according to the user’s environment. According to the Apple website, AirPods Pro 2 are priced at Rs 14,999.

READ | Apple iPhone for Rs 5000? Fake websites selling expensive products for cheap may steal your data, scam you