Apple WWDC 2022: Here’s what happened at day 3 of live stream

Photo Source: Apple

Tech giant Apple hosted the day three of much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC) at its official website. Some selective media and YouTube users were allowed to attend the event in person, which was organised at the campus of the Cupertino-based firm.

Apple’s annual developer’s conference introduced viewers to many surprises as the firm unveiled a range of new features. As part of the third day of the WWDC 2022, Apple shared updates related to designing app shortcuts, building desktop-class iPad apps, drawing benefits from iOS camera capture features, curating interesting layouts and lots more.

In order to make it easier for you to know what happened at the day three of WWDC 2022, the tech giant has shared a recap on its YouTube account. The event was hosted by iMore alumni Serenity Caldwell and it also gives a short preview of what is coming up at day 4 of the annual conference.

Watch the video here:

The WWDC 2022 started on June 6 with a customary keynote where Apple released details about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watch OS 9 and macOS Ventura. The tech firm also revealed the new MacBook Air.

Speaking of iOS 16 features announced on the day 1 of the developer’s conference, SharePlay and Apple Pay Later seem to have won the race. Several updates were announced with reference to lock screen, dictation, kids control and Apple Maps.

Besides these interesting features, the WWDC 2022 also unveiled a game-changer for video calls – the ‘Continuity Camera’. This new feature helps you to use your iPhone camera like a DSLR-like camera for video conferencing apps, including FaceTime and Zoom. For improving user experience, Apple has made a small clip that attaches an iPhone to the MacBooks or iPads and triggers the software to make iPhone the main camera for video calls.

This Continuity Camera is being considered as a significant addiction to Mac and iPad user.