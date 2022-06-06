Apple WWDC 2022: From Apple Pay Later to SharePlay, everything about tech giant’s June 6 event

Photo Source: Apple

The much-awaited Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC) has already begun. CEO Tim Cook has taken the stage in WWDC’s opening keynote. The tech giant is hosting an online-only event at the official website of Apple. Some selective media and YouTubers are attending the event in person at the campus of the Cupertino-based firm.

Where to watch Apple WWDC 2022

The keynote livestream of Apple WWDC 2022 can be seen on Apple website, Apple TV+ app and also on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

More about Apple WWDC 2022

The Apple WWDC 2022 has come ahead with a bunch of surprises for Apple users. From SharePlay to dictation, the updated features are going to improve user experience like never before. Here are some updates that Apple has announced in the June 6 event.

Dictation

The dictation feature on iOS is set to get some amazing updates. Firstly, when a user starts dictating, the keyboard will remain open. This will allow the user to shift between using voice and touch to enter text. This update is great for times when dictation doesn’t pick your verbal message clearly. Interestingly, dictation will now automatically add punctuation. Users can also choose an emoji automatically.

SharePlay

FaceTime’s much loved SharePlay feature is now extending to Messages. Apple users can now share content on Messages too. They can also undo sent Messages and edit them if they want.

Lock screen

One thing that you see throughout the day is the lock screen and Apple has made sure to update that for improving user experience. The lock screen will be having a ‘live screen’ activity feature. In case you have some application that sends you multiple notifications in a day, the lock screen will include those in a different manner so that you lock screen doesn’t look crowded.

The tech-giant has also introduced a new ‘focus’ filter to help users filter notifications from applications that they might not need all the time.