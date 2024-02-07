Apple wins Apple Watch antitrust lawsuit with AliveCor

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 on ED's complaint

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

6 tips to reduce stress during exams

10 oldest cities in India

9 foods and drinks that cause acid reflux and acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this star was Ramesh Sippy's original choice for Sholay, Big B was recommended by...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple wins Apple Watch antitrust lawsuit with AliveCor

AliveCor had accused Apple of limiting third-party access to specific heart rate data collected by the Apple Watch, claiming that it was an anticompetitive move.

article-main

IANS

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has won its ongoing legal battle with the US-based medical device company AliveCor over the Apple Watch’s heart monitoring technology.

AliveCor had accused Apple of limiting third-party access to specific heart rate data collected by the Apple Watch, claiming that it was an anticompetitive move. However, a judge in a US District Court has ruled completely in favour of Apple, stating that the company is not required to stand trial for the lawsuit, reports 9to5Mac.

“AliveCor’s lawsuit challenged Apple’s ability to improve important capabilities of the Apple Watch that consumers and developers rely on, and today’s outcome confirms that is not anticompetitive,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We thank the Court for its careful consideration of this case, and will continue to protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers against meritless claims,” it added.

The case dealt with upgrades to Apple Watch’s heart rate algorithm made as part of watchOS 5 in 2018. The company switched from the “Heart Rate Path Optimizer” algorithm (HRPO) to “Heart Rate Neural Network” algorithm (HRNN).

The company argued that these modifications hurt the experience of using its SmartRhythm feature, available in its own watchOS app.

AliveCor then filed an antitrust case in May 2021, claiming that Apple should have continued to provide Apple Watch heart rate data from pre-watchOS 5 algorithms as well. Apple did not do this because it discovered that the HRNN was more accurate, the report mentioned.

In a summary judgement, US District Judge Jeffrey White ruled in favour of Apple in this case. The judge ruled that Apple’s changes to watchOS were not anticompetitive and that the lawsuit should not proceed to a jury trial.

“AliveCor is deeply disappointed and strongly disagrees with the court’s decision to dismiss our anti-competition case and we plan to appeal. We will continue to vigorously protect our intellectual property to benefit our consumers and promote innovation,” AliveCor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) coming into force in March.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Iran announces visa-free entry for Indians under these conditions

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE