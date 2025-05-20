Tech giant Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has planned a major change in their strategy for their iPhone 18 series. Apple is expected to ditch launching all iPhone models at once.

Tech giant Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has planned a major change in their strategy for their iPhone 18 series. Apple is scheduled to launch its iPhone 17 series, with all four models- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air in September. Apple's all new launches are traditionally scheduled in September, but things are about to change.

According to experts, Apple is expected to ditch launching all iPhone models at once. The launch dates for the Premium models and affordable models will be different. From 2026, beginning with iPhone 18 launch, the premium models of iPhone 18 will be launched in fall 2026, and more affordable models in spring 2027.

But why? Well, Apple has three big reasons to adopt this new strategy at the earliest.

1. Competing with Chinese companies

Chinese companies, like Xiaomi, have been a major threat to Apple. And China is Apple's biggest market. All Chinese companies, go with one strategy, they launch their latest models at the start of the year, by then Apple launches are already old. If Apple has to stay in competition, it has to launch fresh models around the same time as rivals.

2. More attention to Premium models

Apple wants to push customers towards buying more premium models. Apple has a strategy in mind to launch their premium models before, for the apple enthusiast to buy them as soon as possible. Instead of waiting for the whole year, customers can buy the high priced iPhone 18 pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone's foldable model, adding to Apple's revenue. Apple is planning to introduce their own foldables, competing with Samsung Galaxy foldable phones. This strategy allows attention to all models.

3. Ease in production and planning

Ahead of their fall launches, Apple faces tight schedules and has extreme pressure on its workers. This strategy will help them to decrease the pressure during production, allowing them better planning and adding improved and new features.