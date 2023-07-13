Headlines

Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 on Amazon, Rs 2000 ‘copy’ on delivery, scam shocks netizens

As Amazon Prime Day Sale is about to begin, a delivery scam has surfaced online that will make you question online shopping.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch in the market and comes with all the bells and whistles that one can expect from a premium smartwatch. Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch across the globe due to its ease of use and quality. In India, Amazon and Flipkart are the key ecommerce platforms that offer great deals on Apple Watch models. As Amazon Prime Day Sale is about to begin, a delivery scam has surfaced online that will make you question online shopping. A woman recently got scammed when she ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 from Amazon and received a poor lookalike that costs Rs 2000. The Twitter user named Sanaya shared her ordeal on Twitter after this shocking scam.

As per Sanaya, she received her order from Amazon on July 11 that was claimed to be an Apple Watch Series 8 and when she opened the delivery package, to her surprise it was a "FitLife" watch instead. Adding to the misery, Amazon has refused to budge and left the buyer stranded. She has not yet received an exchange request or refund.

"NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP," Sanaya wrote on Twitter.

Delivery scams have been around for a while and over the years, the ecommerce platforms have introduced numerous measures to curb these situations. Such scam right before the Amazon Prime Day Sale that begins tomorrow (July 14) will surely hamper the sales on the platform.

