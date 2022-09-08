Apple Watch Series 8: Know about temperature tracking, crash detection features

Apple Watch Series 8

As the September Apple event kicked off on Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook welcomed everyone from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California and announced the company`s all-new smart wearable, the Apple Watch Series 8.

According to The Verge, Apple has said that the Watch Series 8 can track changes in body temperature as little as 0.1 degrees Celsius, checking it every five seconds. The benefit of this feature, as per the company, will be that tracking temperature can help users get insights into their ovulation cycle, which can be used to enhance the watch`s cycle tracking feature for those who menstruate.

Apple says that user data collected from this feature will be encrypted on the watch itself. Apple`s watch series 8 has a crash detection feature, which the company says will only function when the user is driving. This will be helpful in preserving the Watch`s 18-hour battery life. This smart wearable is further bringing in a low-power mode, which Apple says will extend the Watch`s battery life to 36 hours.

The low power mode will also be coming to older watches, starting with the Series 4, as long as they`re running watchOS 9. The Apple Watch Series 8 will come in four colours: midnight starlight, silver, and product red along with three stainless steel finishes: silver, gold, and graphite.

Its GPS version will be available at USD 399 while the cellular version will start at USD 499. With pre-orders beginning immediately, the smart wearable will be available on September 16. As per the Verge, last year Apple made the screen bigger on its Series 7 and updated the design in comparison to its older models. Apart from that, it only had faster charging, improved durability, and some new colours, as per The Verge.