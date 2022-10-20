Apple Watch Series 8 saves life of man after brutal car crash

Apple Watch crash detection features saves life of a user

Apple Watch has proved to be a miraculous device for several users across the globe due to the health and safety features it offers. In the latest Apple Watch Series 8, the tech giant introduced a crash detection feature that detects when users get into a crash and instantly informs the authorities. Thanks to the new feature, another Apple user has joined the list of people whose life has been saved by the smartwatch. A reddit user has shared his experience in a post in which he has revealed how Apple Watch Series 8 saved his life after he met with an accident.

As revealed by the user, he hit a telephone pole while he was driving at high speed. He had multiple fractures and injuries all over his body and he wasn’t able to move but luckily he was wearing an Apple Watch Series 8 that informed the authorities about the crash.

“Tire blew out and I hit a telephone pole going about 70. Head against the wheel, continuous honking, smoke coming for the car. Felt a little haptic that authorities were being called. This was in the middle of nowhere so if it weren’t for the watch, who knows how long I would’ve been there. Next thing I know I’m being hauled away in the ambulance. I’ve got an orbital fracture, and 3 broken ribs. My face is more blood than skin, and my hands are stained with glass and blood. BUT, I’m alive. Thank you Apple. I’m sure I would’ve been found eventually but there’s no doubt the S8 made it quicker. Check your tires. Be safe friends.” the reddit user wrote in a post.

For those who are unaware, Apple introduced Crash Detection feature on iPhone and Apple Watch to call for help in an accident. If your iPhone or Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, your device can help connect you to emergency services. Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS along with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest version of watchOS. Emergency calls use a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an Internet connection from your Apple Watch or iPhone.

Earlier this month, an Apple iPhone 14 model automatically detected a tragic car crash and informed the police instantly. As per a report by The Associated Press, US authorities received an alert when a car hit a tree early in Nebraska that killed all the occupants. The report mentions that Apple iPhone 14 detected the impact and automatically called the responders when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.