Apple Watch Series 8 ‘Pro’ may get redesigned look, to miss out on flat sides

Apple Watch Series 7 (Image used for representative purpose only)

A few months ago Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that he believes 2022 will be the biggest year in the history of Apple Watch and in his latest Powen On newsletter, Gurman has revealed why he believes so. As per the analyst, Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year - Apple Series 8, upgraded Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. According to the latest newsletter, Gurman believes that the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first redesigned smartwatch from Apple in years. The report also reveals that the device will get a new titanium casing and it will miss out on the long-rumoured squared-off look.

Gurman further believes that the high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current models and "it might only appeal to a subset of customers." The upcoming smartwatch is rumoured to sport a seven percent larger display than the regular model. Apart from this, the smartwatch is also expected to feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge through the new Low Power Mode.

When it comes to features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a body-temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality. The rugged edition of Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be made for athletes who use the device in extreme conditions. This variant is tipped to get few additional features along with rugged casing.