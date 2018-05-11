Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular now available in India: Where to buy it

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular now available in India: Where to buy it

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is now available in India. It will be available for purchase via Airtel stores, Jio.com, Reliance Digital stores and Jio stores. The device was made available for pre-order on May 4 in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 01:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is now available in India. It will be available for purchase via Airtel stores, Jio.com, Reliance Digital stores and Jio stores. The device was made available for pre-order on May 4 in the country.

While the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular connectivity starts at Rs 39,080 for the 38mm size variant, the Silver Aluminium Case and Seashell Short Loop is priced at Rs 39,120 for the 38mm size variant. The 42mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at Rs 41,120 and the Seashell Short loop is priced at Rs 41,160. Apple Watch Nike+ is prced at Rs 39,130 for the LTE variant while the Apple Watch Edition with LTE connectivity is priced at Rs 1,18,030 for the 38mm version. Lastly, the Apple Watch Edition with a white ceramic case is priced at Rs 1,22,090 for the 42mm size version.

The cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 will allow users to take calls on the device itself, sans WiFi or cellular connectivity. There will be no need to have the device tethered to the iPhone.

Reliance Jio users will also have the option to get a priority home delivery along with an option of mobile portability. On the other hand, Airtel users who are on the Postpaid Plan, Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan will get the cellular services on the Watch for free.

To activate cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch, users will need to update to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3. On your iPhone, head to General > About and update.

This month, the list of tech giants dropping their support for the Apple Watches is slowly growing, Instagram being the latest one. Amazon, Ebay, Google Maps were among those to drop their Apple Watch apps last year. Indefinitely? Not sure. However Apple sold more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry combined last year, over 8 million in the last quarter, so there's no shortage of users.

Therefore, some of the big players might find themselves wanting back in. Apple's latest requirements may be holding some developers back for the moment. Last November the company wrote, “Please note that starting April 1, 2018, updates to watchOS 1 apps will no longer be accepted. Updates must be native apps built with the watchOS 2 SDK or later. New watchOS apps should be built with the watchOS 4 SDK or later.”

For Instagram, which was running on an older version, this clearly isn't something they are interested in for the moment. Maybe not a huge surprise as the on-the-wrist version couldn't fully function in a way that would benefit the user. Videos wouldn't play, direct messages couldn't be delivered.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made In Heaven creator Zoya Akhtar hits back at Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE