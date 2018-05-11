Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular now available in India: Where to buy it

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is now available in India. It will be available for purchase via Airtel stores, Jio.com, Reliance Digital stores and Jio stores. The device was made available for pre-order on May 4 in the country.

While the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular connectivity starts at Rs 39,080 for the 38mm size variant, the Silver Aluminium Case and Seashell Short Loop is priced at Rs 39,120 for the 38mm size variant. The 42mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at Rs 41,120 and the Seashell Short loop is priced at Rs 41,160. Apple Watch Nike+ is prced at Rs 39,130 for the LTE variant while the Apple Watch Edition with LTE connectivity is priced at Rs 1,18,030 for the 38mm version. Lastly, the Apple Watch Edition with a white ceramic case is priced at Rs 1,22,090 for the 42mm size version.

The cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 will allow users to take calls on the device itself, sans WiFi or cellular connectivity. There will be no need to have the device tethered to the iPhone.

Reliance Jio users will also have the option to get a priority home delivery along with an option of mobile portability. On the other hand, Airtel users who are on the Postpaid Plan, Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan will get the cellular services on the Watch for free.

To activate cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch, users will need to update to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3. On your iPhone, head to General > About and update.

This month, the list of tech giants dropping their support for the Apple Watches is slowly growing, Instagram being the latest one. Amazon, Ebay, Google Maps were among those to drop their Apple Watch apps last year. Indefinitely? Not sure. However Apple sold more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry combined last year, over 8 million in the last quarter, so there's no shortage of users.

Therefore, some of the big players might find themselves wanting back in. Apple's latest requirements may be holding some developers back for the moment. Last November the company wrote, “Please note that starting April 1, 2018, updates to watchOS 1 apps will no longer be accepted. Updates must be native apps built with the watchOS 2 SDK or later. New watchOS apps should be built with the watchOS 4 SDK or later.”

For Instagram, which was running on an older version, this clearly isn't something they are interested in for the moment. Maybe not a huge surprise as the on-the-wrist version couldn't fully function in a way that would benefit the user. Videos wouldn't play, direct messages couldn't be delivered.