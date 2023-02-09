Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple Watch Series 3 available at just Rs 4,682 in Flipkart sale, check details

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a sleek accessory that can help you stay fit. The watch features an enhanced Heart Rate app, and a built-in altimeter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Apple Watch Series 3 available at just Rs 4,682 in Flipkart sale, check details
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the most-selling Apple Watch models till date. Launched in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued by Apple after the launch of Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2. Although Apple stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, this five year old Apple Watch model managed to survive as an affordable alternative next to the Apple Watch SE till 2022. Apple had to discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3 as the new Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs 29,900, which is a lot more than Watch Series 3 and the first Apple Watch SE. The older models hamper the sales of new-gen watches that’s why Apple discontinues old products. Although Apple Watch Series 3 is not available on Apple’s official website, it is still available on Flipkart and right ahead of Valentine’s Day, the iconic Apple Watch Series 3 is available at just Rs 4,682.

Apple Watch Series 3 was priced at Rs 29,900 at the time launch but it is currently retailing at Rs 23,349 in the Flipkart sale. From Flipkart, buyers can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of Apple Watch Series 3 down to Rs 22,182. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can buy an Apple Watch Series 3 at just Rs 4,682.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a sleek accessory that can help you stay fit. The watch features an enhanced Heart Rate app, and a built-in altimeter. Also carry and listen to your favourite songs on your wrist. Equipped with Siri, this smartwatch makes being active and staying connected enjoyable.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam Police Admit Card 2022: SLPRB to release hall ticket for Assam Police recruitment exam today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.