Apple Watch Series 3 available at just Rs 1,400 in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, but there is a catch

Apple Watch Series 3

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale ends today (March 15) and this is the last day to get Apple Watch Series 3 at never before prices. In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on numerous products across several categories. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of smartwatches have seen a significant rise and if you are planning to buy one, the Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale may be the right time as the Apple Watch Series 3 is available at just Rs 1,400. Apple Watch Series 3 was priced at Rs 29,900 at the time launch but it is currently retailing at Rs 20,900 in the Flipkart sale. From Flipkart, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 off on American Express credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple Watch Series 3 down to Rs 18,900. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can buy an Apple Watch Series 3 at just Rs 1,400.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a sleek accessory that can help you stay fit. The watch features an enhanced Heart Rate app, and a built-in altimeter. Also carry and listen to your favourite songs on your wrist. Equipped with Siri, this smartwatch makes being active and staying connected enjoyable.

Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the most-selling Apple Watch models till date. Launched in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued by Apple after the launch of Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2. Although Apple stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, this five year old Apple Watch model managed to survive as an affordable alternative next to the Apple Watch SE till 2022. Apple had to discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3 as the new Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs 29,900, which is a lot more than Watch Series 3 and the first Apple Watch SE. The older models hamper the sales of new-gen watches that’s why Apple discontinues old products. Although Apple Watch Series 3 is not available on Apple’s official website, it is still available on Flipkart.