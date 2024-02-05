Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,999 in Flipkart Sale ahead of Valentine’s Week, check details

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2 at just Rs 5,999 after a Rs 21,000 discount.

Apple Watch SE 2 is currently the cheapest Apple Watch offered on the official Apple Store. The Apple Watch SE 2 was available at lowest price ever at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 and you can currently buy it at a similar price in the Flipkart sale. Apple Watch SE 2 was launched by the company in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. At the launch, the Apple Watch SE 2 was priced at Rs 29,900 and at the current Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine's Day, the smartwatch is available at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 21,000 discount. Apple Watch SE 2 is currently listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart and buyers can avail Rs 1,000 when paying via OneCard credit card and credit EMI transactions. This brings down the price of the smartwatch to Rs 25,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2 at just Rs 5,999 after a Rs 21,000 discount.

Apple Watch SE 2 available at this price is a 40mm GPS model with silver aluminium case and white sport band. The new Apple Watch SE delivers advanced features at a new low price, and is a great way for users to start their Apple Watch journey, use with Family Setup, or gift to their loved ones. Powerful upgrades include the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor, the same processor that is in Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, making it 20 percent faster than the previous generation, along with Crash Detection and international roaming.

Apple Watch SE maintains the same case design, but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app in addition to the enhanced fitness and wellness features. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands.