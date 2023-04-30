Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple Watch's most awaited feature coming soon, details inside

Users of the Apple Watch may soon be able to pair it with various devices, including the iPad, Mac, and iPhones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Apple Watch's most awaited feature coming soon, details inside
Apple Watch's most awaited feature coming soon, details inside

All eyes are on iOS 17 and WatchOS 10 as Apple's WWDC 2023 event approaches in less than a month. According to rumours, Apple may add new functions and alter the user interface for its wearable technology.

The option to pair the Apple Watch with other devices, such as iPads and Macs, may also be introduced, according to a tipper using the Twitter handle @analyst941.

Apple has earlier restricted users from being able to tie their smartwatches to multiple iPhone devices, since its launch in 2014. 

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2023 to begin on May 5; check discounts on iPhone 13, Poco X5 Pro, Galaxy F14)

Another issue to keep in mind is that consumers had to buy or borrow an iPhone in order to set up their smartwatch because the Apple Watch can only connect to the iPhone.

Users can sync their fitness data to the cloud-connected to their Apple accounts and use the Apple Watch to unlock their Mac once it has been connected to an iPhone as their primary device. Apple Watch users won’t miss a call, text, or notification even if they are not carrying their iPhones. Apple Watch streams continuous motivation, music and podcasts. You will always know where you are headed with maps on your Apple watch available. 

The tweet makes the claim that Apple will make it possible to pair and sync the Apple Watch with a variety of devices, but it doesn't specify how or when this feature would be made available to the general public. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.