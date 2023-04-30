Apple Watch's most awaited feature coming soon, details inside

All eyes are on iOS 17 and WatchOS 10 as Apple's WWDC 2023 event approaches in less than a month. According to rumours, Apple may add new functions and alter the user interface for its wearable technology.

The option to pair the Apple Watch with other devices, such as iPads and Macs, may also be introduced, according to a tipper using the Twitter handle @analyst941.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone. April 27, 2023

Apple has earlier restricted users from being able to tie their smartwatches to multiple iPhone devices, since its launch in 2014.

Another issue to keep in mind is that consumers had to buy or borrow an iPhone in order to set up their smartwatch because the Apple Watch can only connect to the iPhone.

Users can sync their fitness data to the cloud-connected to their Apple accounts and use the Apple Watch to unlock their Mac once it has been connected to an iPhone as their primary device. Apple Watch users won’t miss a call, text, or notification even if they are not carrying their iPhones. Apple Watch streams continuous motivation, music and podcasts. You will always know where you are headed with maps on your Apple watch available.

The tweet makes the claim that Apple will make it possible to pair and sync the Apple Watch with a variety of devices, but it doesn't specify how or when this feature would be made available to the general public.