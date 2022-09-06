Apple Watch 'Pro' leaked case reveals design of premium Apple Watch Series 8 launching tomorrow

Sonny Dickson

Apple Watch Series 7 and the rest of the next Series 8 models are likely to be smaller than the rumoured Apple Watch Pro, thus leaker Sonny Dickson has shared new photographs that provide a great size comparison of the new lineup.

Dickson's sources claim that the Pro model will have a 49mm case size, which is larger than the original rumour that suggested between a 47mm and 48mm case size. Comparatively, the Apple Watch Series 7 is offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, and it is anticipated that the regular Series 8 versions will have the same dimensions.

The Apple Watch Pro's larger 49mm case size combined with the flat display could result in a screen size that is larger than the 1.99-inch first report and may perhaps reach 2 inches or more, making it the largest Apple Watch display to date.

Whatever the Apple Watch Pro display size ends up being, it will be significantly larger than the 1.691-inch screen on the 41mm and the 1.901-inch screen on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 and provide far more screen space for athletes and fitness aficionados to display more pertinent metrics.

91Mobiles claimed the same 49mm case size for the Apple Watch Pro on Monday and supplied CAD pictures of the updated look. The pictures showed a fully flat screen, a new physical button on the left side of the revamped watch, and a protrusion that included the Digital Crown and Side button.

Later, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman verified the accuracy of the design depicted in the CAD pictures. The Apple Watch "Pro," according to Gurman, will have a noticeably larger display that will probably "be bigger than most wrists."

The new Pro model will be at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, and it is anticipated to cost between $900 and $1,000. On September 7, Apple is anticipated to have an event where the brand-new Apple Watch "Pro" would be unveiled. The revised, maybe more cheap Apple Watch SE and the new high-end Apple Watch Series 8 will be available alongside it.