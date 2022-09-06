Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple Watch 'Pro' leaked case reveals design of premium Apple Watch Series 8 launching tomorrow

Apart from the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models at the September 7 event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Apple Watch 'Pro' leaked case reveals design of premium Apple Watch Series 8 launching tomorrow
Sonny Dickson

Apple Watch Series 7 and the rest of the next Series 8 models are likely to be smaller than the rumoured Apple Watch Pro, thus leaker Sonny Dickson has shared new photographs that provide a great size comparison of the new lineup. 

Dickson's sources claim that the Pro model will have a 49mm case size, which is larger than the original rumour that suggested between a 47mm and 48mm case size. Comparatively, the Apple Watch Series 7 is offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, and it is anticipated that the regular Series 8 versions will have the same dimensions. 

The Apple Watch Pro's larger 49mm case size combined with the flat display could result in a screen size that is larger than the 1.99-inch first report and may perhaps reach 2 inches or more, making it the largest Apple Watch display to date. 

Whatever the Apple Watch Pro display size ends up being, it will be significantly larger than the 1.691-inch screen on the 41mm and the 1.901-inch screen on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 and provide far more screen space for athletes and fitness aficionados to display more pertinent metrics. 

91Mobiles claimed the same 49mm case size for the Apple Watch Pro on Monday and supplied CAD pictures of the updated look. The pictures showed a fully flat screen, a new physical button on the left side of the revamped watch, and a protrusion that included the Digital Crown and Side button. 

Later, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman verified the accuracy of the design depicted in the CAD pictures. The Apple Watch "Pro," according to Gurman, will have a noticeably larger display that will probably "be bigger than most wrists." 

The new Pro model will be at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, and it is anticipated to cost between $900 and $1,000. On September 7, Apple is anticipated to have an event where the brand-new Apple Watch "Pro" would be unveiled. The revised, maybe more cheap Apple Watch SE and the new high-end Apple Watch Series 8 will be available alongside it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.