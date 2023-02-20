Search icon
Apple Watch helps user diagnose severe internal bleeding, here’s how

After the nap, the owner checked the notifications and had at least 10 notifications stating that the pulse was racing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Apple Watch has proven to be a life saving gadget and every other day we hear a new story about how the smartwatch is saving lives of the users. In a recent event, an Apple Watch has saved a user's life by alerting him about an issue that was diagnosed as severe internal bleeding. The smartwatch notified the user about his racing pulse after a nap after which he approached a doctor.

The user shares his experience in a Reddit post with the title "Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life."

The Redditor mentioned that a week before the post, "I had my iPhone/watch on dnd for work, and when I went on lunch I was kind of tired so I laid down on my couch for a quick nap."

After the nap, the owner checked the notifications and had at least 10 notifications stating that the pulse was racing.

"I called out the rest of the day and tried to lay around, but it didn't stop, so I scheduled a quick video with my Dr. My Dr had me check the times and pulse rates, had me check the oxygen and then went ahead and called 911 for me," the Redditor added.

The owner further mentioned that "severe internal bleeding" was the cause.

"Emergency medical services (EMS) originally said it was a heart attack, but it was GI bleeding. They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I'd not have made it," the user mentioned. (with inputs from IANS)

