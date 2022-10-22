Apple Watch detects signs of rare cancer, saves life of 12-year-old girl | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 12-year-old girl's life was recently saved thanks to technology when her Apple Watch warned her of a rare disease. Technological innovations like the Apple Watch have proven their value in saving lives repeatedly. In one such case, a little girl's family recently lauded the heart-monitoring capabilities of the Apple Watch for saving her life by enabling her to identify a cancer uncommonly seen in children. The heart rate notification function on the Apple Watch is compatible with the Watch SE, Watch 7, as well as the recently released Watch 8 and Watch Ultra.

Imani Mile's Apple Watch started warning her about an unusually high heart rate one evening. Mile's mother, Jessica Kitchen, drove her to the hospital, where she was given the appendicitis diagnosis. They found a neuroendocrine in her appendix during the treatment, which is uncommon in children.

The medical professionals later discovered that Mile's cancer had already spread to other parts of her body. C.S. Mott Children's Hospital performed surgery on her to remove the remaining cancer. Kitchen reportedly said that things could have been much worse if Imani hadn't had that watch, according to Hour Detroit.

Incidents where Apple Watch helped in saving lives

After receiving repeated alerts indicating her heart was in atrial fibrillation in July, the woman's Apple Watch assisted doctors in finding a rare tumour in her heart.

Another incident occurred earlier this month when a woman discovered she was pregnant before she even knew it. In a Reddit post, a 34-year-old woman describes how her Apple Watch provided in identifying pregnancy even before clinical testing were available. She claims in the post that for days, the smartwatch displayed her usual heart rate, which made her think something was unusual.

