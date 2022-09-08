Apple Watch available under Rs 19,000 after Apple Watch Series 8 launch, check details here

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple launched three new Apple Watch models at the Far Out event on September 7 - Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 and right after the launch, Apple Watch Series 3 is available at a reduced price of Rs 18,900 on Flipkart. The iconic 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is currently priced at Rs 20,900 and the ecommerce platform is offering 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions up to Rs 2,000.

For those who are unaware, Apple has silently discontinued the Apple Watch Series 3. Although Apple stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, this five year old Apple Watch model managed to survive as an affordable alternative next to the Apple Watch SE all these years. The company may also have discontinued the Apple Watch SE due to the upcoming watchOS 9. As predicted by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 3 may not be able to compute WatchOS 9 properly.

Along with the Apple Watch Series 3, the tech giant has also discontinued the first-gen Apple Watch SE as the new SE model comes with tons of new features including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case. The company has priced the new Apple Watch SE at Rs 29,900, which is almost similar to the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the first Apple Watch SE. Automatically, anyone paying almost Rs 30,000 would have gone for the newer smartwatch, that is why Apple has discontinued the old Apple Watch models.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE, the tech giant also launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at the Far Out event on September 7.