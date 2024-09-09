Twitter
Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

iPhone maker Apple launches its series10. The first edition of the Apple Watch series was launched ten years ago.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details
Apple Watch 10 series announced
Apple Watch Series 10 announced: Apple has unveiled the new iPhone Maker Apple Watch Series 10, marking a decade since the launch of its first-generation smartwatch. To celebrate this milestone, Apple is introducing enhanced features, including a slimmer design and advanced health tracking capabilities, reflecting a decade of innovation in their smartwatch lineup. It is the fasted charging apple watch yet. 

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, which introduces several innovative features and improvements over its predecessor. The new model boasts a more durable front crystal that extends further down the sides of the case, offering an expansive top view. Beneath this robust crystal lies Apple’s first wide-angle OLED display, designed to emit brighter light at wider angles for better visibility.

Thinner and lighter than ever

The Apple Watch Series 10 is not only thinner but also lighter than the previous Series 9. Constructed from aerospace-grade titanium, the Series 10 is about 20% lighter than the stainless steel Series 9. It features a sleek PVD coating available in three stylish colors: natural gold, dark slate, and a refined thread. With a thickness of just 9.7 millimeters, the Series 10 is approximately 10% slimmer than its predecessor. This reduction in size was achieved through significant miniaturization of internal components, including a smaller SIP, digital crown, and a redesigned speaker system that is 30% smaller yet maintains high-quality sound performance.

Advanced sleep apnea detection

A notable new feature of the Apple Watch Series 10 is its sleep apnea detection capability. Addressing the issue of undiagnosed sleep apnea, this feature uses advanced motion detection to monitor breathing irregularities during sleep, potentially alerting users to early signs of the condition. This addition aims to provide valuable health insights and improve overall sleep health management.

Apple Watch Series 10: other features are:

-Thinnest Ever

-Brighter off-angle

-Sleep Apnea detection

-Biggest display

-Grade 5 Titanium case

-Tides app

-Depth app

-WatchOS 11

-Wide-angle O-LED display

-Custom swim workouts

-Upto 18 hours battery life

-Fastest charging ever

-Carbon Neutral

-Speaker playback

The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20.

 

