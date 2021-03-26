Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Technology


Apple warns users against fake products, here's how you can identify the genuine ones

Oftentimes, many sellers use social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to sell fake Apple products like iPhones and chargers, etc.


Apple warns users against fake products, here's how you to identify genuine apple products

File photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Tanya Rao

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 26, 2021, 06:04 PM IST

Apple iPhones are one of the most sought after and expensive phones sold across the globe. These high prices often force a consumer to rely on sales or buying older models of the iPhone in order to shell out less money from the pocket.

Oftentimes, many sellers use social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to sell fake Apple products like iPhones and chargers, etc.

After registering complaints from across the globe, the Cupertino giant has warned sellers against counterfeit products and have promised legal actions against such sellers. Apple has also formed a team to keep a track of such frauds.

This development is the aftermath of an incident where Andrea Stroppa, a cybersecurity researcher, suffered burns on her face after the iPhone charger exploded after the phone was put on charge. Stroppa only later found out that a counterfeit Apple product was bought through an unofficial channel on Instagram.

If you want to differentiate between genuine and fake Apple accessories, then do the following:

1. You should always cross-check the serial number of the Apple product before buying it. This can only be done by visiting Apple's official website. 

2. A real Apple product can also be identified through the IEMI number.