Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads, Macs; Know how to secure smartphone

Apple said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

File Photo

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn't receive wide attention outside of tech publications.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices “the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Apple's explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.
 

