Technology

Apple Vision Pro will now be available in more countries, fans of Rs 291000 gadget in India will…

Apple calls the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Apple Vision Pro will now be available in more countries, fans of Rs 291000 gadget in India will…
Apple has announced Apple Vision Pro will expand to new countries and regions, with pre-orders for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore beginning this Friday, June 14, at 6 a.m. local time and availability beginning Friday, June 28. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom can pre-order Vision Pro beginning Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. local time, with availability beginning Friday, July 12. This means that Apple fans in India will still have to wait for the official availability of the Rs 291000 Apple gadget.

Apple calls the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice. 

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
