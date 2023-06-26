Search icon
Apple Vision Pro may turn any surface into touchscreen display

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Apple Vision Pro

An Apple Vision Pro developer has learned that the headset can create controls and displays, and make them appear on any surface in the user’s room.

The ability to choose a surface in the headset`s range of view and then position any app such that it seems to be on that surface has been discovered by developer Steve Troughton Smith, reports AppleInsider.

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

"So where Apple's virtual keyboard for the Vision Pro is not practical for long typing sessions, it could be that a user`s desk is turned into a keyboard," the report said. Meanwhile, it was reported that the first developer beta of visionOS contains a hidden feature for the Vision Pro spatial computer.

The feature, named `Travel Mode,` is specifically designed to enhance the users` in-flight experience.

The Travel Mode appears to be the company's answer to provide a smoother experience given that the cabin of an aeroplane with its limited space and special environmental conditions might be difficult for virtual reality (VR) devices.

The tech giant had unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

