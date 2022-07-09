Apple users ALERT! iPhones can be dangerous if you don't do this

File Photo

Apple iPhones are considered to ensure user safety in many ways. However, the American multinational firm’s smartphones are set to become dangerous in another few months. The main reason for this is that the old models will not be getting security updates.

As a current iPhone user, this problem may not sound huge to you, but not getting the security updates puts your smartphone as significant risk of hack attacks.

The Cupertino-based firm releases a new iOS software every year. The iOS updates add new features and introduce important security updates which act as barriers against hacks.

Apple announced features about the upcoming iOS 16 at its WWDC 2022 event in June. The operating system is expected to be launched along with the iPhone 14.

All the iPhone models which were running on iOS 15 will not be upgrading to iOS 16. Many of Apple’s old iPhones can’t support the new features and not many people use them after a point so the company doesn’t provide an update.

The iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and 1st-generation iPhone SE will not be getting the iOS 16 update. They are compatible with the iOS 15.5

iOS 16 will support the following devices:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

In case, you are using an older iPhone, you should upgrade your handset to a newer one so you can get access to the iOS 16. Only then, you will be able to get the latest security fixes.

Hence, those who are using old iPhones are at the risk of hacks.