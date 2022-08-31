Search icon
Apple update: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could get ultra wide cameras, know details

In comparison to the current pro models, the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 will have a faster-charging speed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

There is just a week till the release of Apple's newest smartphone series, and rumours about the models are rushing in from every source. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may have better ultra-wide angle cameras than their predecessors, which were released the year before, according to a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to reports, the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 will have a faster-charging speed than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. On September 7, 2022, we may anticipate the release of these phones and the Apple Watch Series 8.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely getting ultra-wide cameras, according to tweets from Kuo. Additionally, he claims that the cost of the CMOS image sensor, voice coil motor, and compact camera module (CCM) “has a significant unit of price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 per cent, 45 per cent, and 40 per cent," respectively.

Other component price increases, according to Kuo, are only minor. “Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade", he tweeted.

Due to an enhanced 48MP wide camera sensor, Kuo predicted earlier this year that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would have a higher camera hump than their predecessors. According to him, “diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 per cent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 per cent."

The Cupertino-based company is anticipated to introduce two new colour options with the iPhone 14 series, according to the most recent leak. Dummy pictures of the next iPhone 14 Pro have surfaced, showing the device in brand-new Dark Purple and Blue shades. The photos also have Gold, White, and Black colour schemes. Unlike earlier iPhone models, the Gold and Purple variants' white antenna bands contrast with the frame.

