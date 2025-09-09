Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more
Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?
Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'
Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?
After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal takes perfect REVENGE from Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna SLAMS her for backstabbing them: 'Poora Hindustan aapko'
TECHNOLOGY
Apple is upgrading the audio quality in AirPods Pro 3, with a widened sound stage and 8-hour battery
Apple has announced AirPods Pro 3 with 'world's best ANC' at its Apple event in the US. It is the first major update to the product in three years. Apple is upgrading the audio quality in AirPods Pro 3, with a widened sound stage and improved noise cancellation.
AirPods 3 features
-“World’s best active noise cancellation”
-Live translation
-8hr battery (compared to 6hr)
-IP57 resistance (first time on AirPods)
-Smaller design that fits more ears
-Heart rate sensors for calorie tracking (so you don’t need an Apple Watch anymore…?)
Apple AirPods 3 price -USD 249
READ | When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?