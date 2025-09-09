Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more

Apple is upgrading the audio quality in AirPods Pro 3, with a widened sound stage and 8-hour battery

Apple has announced AirPods Pro 3 with 'world's best ANC' at its Apple event in the US. It is the first major update to the product in three years. Apple is upgrading the audio quality in AirPods Pro 3, with a widened sound stage and improved noise cancellation.

AirPods 3 features

-“World’s best active noise cancellation”

-Live translation

-8hr battery (compared to 6hr)

-IP57 resistance (first time on AirPods)

-Smaller design that fits more ears

-Heart rate sensors for calorie tracking (so you don’t need an Apple Watch anymore…?)

Apple AirPods 3 price -USD 249

READ | When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?