Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Apple Music users are now able to see a new personal radio station named 'Discovery Station’. The new station will help users discover music that the listener hasn't heard but may like. Apple Music is still behind Spotify when it comes to algorithmic recommendations and as per report by AppleInsider, Discovery Station might help close this gap.

On Monday, the new Discovery Station arrived for users without any kind of popup or official announcement. Users can see the new option under the "Listen Now" tab in the category "Stations for You."

The Discovery Station seems to be an algorithmically-generated station designed to play music the listener hasn't heard but could like. So, it works similarly to the New Music Mix playlist but with continuous playback. This kind of algorithm-based continuous listening experience for music discovery was missing from Apple Music. The user's preferences were not taken into account when running stations based on genre, performers or songs.

"Apple may not officially announce this new station but may instead mention it in update notes in a future iOS release," the report said.

The iPhone maker first introduced Apple Music in 2015. According to the company, Apple Music is a single, intuitive app that combines the best ways to enjoy music, all in one place.

In 2021, the tech giant had added Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the app. Meanwhile, last week, the company had posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally. (with inputs from IANS)