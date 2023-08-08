Headlines

Meet IAS officer who quit after 14-year career to become CEO of many big companies

Jailer advance booking: Rajinikanth film sees historic craze with Rs 13 crore in pre-sales, tickets selling for Rs 1400

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who quit after 14-year career to become CEO of many big companies

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

The Discovery Station seems to be an algorithmically-generated station designed to play music the listener hasn't heard but could like.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple Music users are now able to see a new personal radio station named 'Discovery Station’. The new station will help users discover music that the listener hasn't heard but may like. Apple Music is still behind Spotify when it comes to algorithmic recommendations and as per report by AppleInsider, Discovery Station might help close this gap.

On Monday, the new Discovery Station arrived for users without any kind of popup or official announcement. Users can see the new option under the "Listen Now" tab in the category "Stations for You."

The Discovery Station seems to be an algorithmically-generated station designed to play music the listener hasn't heard but could like. So, it works similarly to the New Music Mix playlist but with continuous playback. This kind of algorithm-based continuous listening experience for music discovery was missing from Apple Music. The user's preferences were not taken into account when running stations based on genre, performers or songs.

"Apple may not officially announce this new station but may instead mention it in update notes in a future iOS release," the report said.

The iPhone maker first introduced Apple Music in 2015. According to the company, Apple Music is a single, intuitive app that combines the best ways to enjoy music, all in one place.

In 2021, the tech giant had added Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the app. Meanwhile, last week, the company had posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally. (with inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Monsoon session: Discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears Rs 69,691 black sheer dress, check pictures

Rahul Gandhi returns as MP 136 days after disqualification in defamation row

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE