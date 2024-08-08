Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

The Apple iPhone 16 series is just a few weeks away, and more leaks and rumors are giving us a clearer picture of what to expect. The standard iPhone 16 models are likely to get a new design and better displays, while the high-end Pro models are expected to see improvements in battery life and charging speed.

A new leak from Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) suggests that both iPhone 16 Pro models will have bigger batteries. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 3,577mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with a 4,676mAh battery. This would mean a 9% increase in battery size for the iPhone 16 Pro and a 5% increase for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, these numbers are based on leaks, so the actual battery sizes could be different.

Another report from ITHome says that the iPhone 16 Pro might also charge faster. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could support up to 40W of fast wired charging. Apple might also upgrade its MagSafe wireless charging from 15W to 20W.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is generating buzz with new color options and design changes. The base iPhone 16 will feature a white color, replacing the previous yellow, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have slightly darker shades. The base model will also introduce a vertical camera layout for spatial video. The iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a larger 6.9-inch screen with thinner borders and improved brightness. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the Pro models are expected to deliver better performance. Non-Pro models may also get a version of the A18 chip, though details are unconfirmed.

With the iPhone 16 series launch just weeks away, more details about its features and design will likely surface soon.