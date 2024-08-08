Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Watch: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian men's hockey team, congratulates side for bronze win in Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Apple might also upgrade its MagSafe wireless charging from 15W to 20W.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Apple iPhone 16 series is just a few weeks away, and more leaks and rumors are giving us a clearer picture of what to expect. The standard iPhone 16 models are likely to get a new design and better displays, while the high-end Pro models are expected to see improvements in battery life and charging speed.

A new leak from Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) suggests that both iPhone 16 Pro models will have bigger batteries. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 3,577mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with a 4,676mAh battery. This would mean a 9% increase in battery size for the iPhone 16 Pro and a 5% increase for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, these numbers are based on leaks, so the actual battery sizes could be different.

Another report from ITHome says that the iPhone 16 Pro might also charge faster. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could support up to 40W of fast wired charging. Apple might also upgrade its MagSafe wireless charging from 15W to 20W.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is generating buzz with new color options and design changes. The base iPhone 16 will feature a white color, replacing the previous yellow, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have slightly darker shades. The base model will also introduce a vertical camera layout for spatial video. The iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a larger 6.9-inch screen with thinner borders and improved brightness. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the Pro models are expected to deliver better performance. Non-Pro models may also get a version of the A18 chip, though details are unconfirmed.

With the iPhone 16 series launch just weeks away, more details about its features and design will likely surface soon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement