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Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here

Apple will likely launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone on September 9, 2026. Pre-orders expected September 11.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here
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Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, possibly alongside its first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 is anticipated for release later this year, with an early September event likely for the Pro models and the foldable device.

Launch date and pre-orders

According to reports, Apple's upcoming iPhone event is scheduled for September 9, 2026. September 8 is also mentioned in certain texts. The September 9 date is supported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record with Apple leaks. The date is not set in stone because Apple has not yet sent out formal invitations. Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may start on Friday, September 11, 2026, if September 9 is accurate. This coincides with Apple's custom of starting pre-orders two days following the presentation. At the event, pricing, storage choices and availability for India and other markets will be disclosed.

Models expected this year

Apple is anticipated to concentrate solely on the Pro lineup in September. Only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will probably be available at launch. According to Apple reports, the basic iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus will launch later. Apple's foray toward foldables is the main attraction. Alongside the Pro models, Apple may release its first foldable iPhone. Although Apple has not confirmed the name, it is expected to be dubbed the "iPhone Ultra." Although there are currently few details available, it will immediately compete with Samsung and other foldable phones if it launches. It would be the most significant addition to the iPhone lineup in a long time.

Also read: Cop fired AK-47 after being trapped by crowd during NEET protest, no one hurt, Bihar govt informs SC

iOS 27 and what to expect next

iOS 27 will be pre-installed on all new iPhone 18 Pro devices. At WWDC 2026, Apple revealed iOS 27, and the public beta is already accessible. Due to flaws, Apple recommends against installing beta software on primary devices. Apple is anticipated to release more information shortly after September closes. The event will reveal detailed specs, camera enhancements, pricing and the formal invitation will confirm the date. As of now, September 9, 2026 appears to be the most likely date for Apple's upcoming major announcement.

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